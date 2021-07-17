McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.91% of McAfee worth $88,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $77,782,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $61,745,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 18.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,437,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

