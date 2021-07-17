McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given New $2.10 Price Target at Roth Capital

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

