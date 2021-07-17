MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading 7.2% Higher

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

