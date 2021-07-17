Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,540 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,983,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

