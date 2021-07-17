Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.10. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

MLCO opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

