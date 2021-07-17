Melcor REIT (MR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($2.07). The business had revenue of C$19.49 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.