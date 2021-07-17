Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

