MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. MetLife posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MET opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

