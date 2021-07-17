MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $92,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

