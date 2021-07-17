Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Tops $31.96 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00008364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $69,738.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,220,360 coins and its circulating supply is 11,933,986 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.