MHR Fund Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

Shares of KIIIU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 2,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

