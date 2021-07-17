MHR Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Goal Acquisitions comprises 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $7,007,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

