MHR Fund Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. MCAP Acquisition makes up approximately 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MACQU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,777,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MACQU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 358,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

