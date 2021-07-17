Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 330,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 22,932,106 shares.The stock last traded at $283.54 and had previously closed at $281.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

