MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 307.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in MicroVision by 101.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

