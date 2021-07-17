MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $39.08 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.