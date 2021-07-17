MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

