MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $430,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

