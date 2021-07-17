MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

