MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 79.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

