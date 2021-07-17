Minto Apartment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter.

