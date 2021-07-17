Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.38 or 0.00075723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $42,735.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,241.26 or 1.00141972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,308,465 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

