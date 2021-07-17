Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 629,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

