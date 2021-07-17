Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.
Square stock opened at $237.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98.
In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Square by 22.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Square by 33.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.