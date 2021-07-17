Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square stock opened at $237.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Square by 22.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Square by 33.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

