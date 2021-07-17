Mizuho Trims Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Target Price to $29.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.