MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

DDIV opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

