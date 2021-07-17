MML Investors Services LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

