MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $739,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

