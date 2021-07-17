MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 756 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,024,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,890 shares of company stock worth $12,482,413. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

