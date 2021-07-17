Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $186.16 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

