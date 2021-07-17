Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 356,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,247. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

