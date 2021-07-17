Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 926,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $321,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $379.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,395,290.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,651 shares of company stock worth $24,299,556. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

