MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $434.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

