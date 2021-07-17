Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.