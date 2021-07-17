Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €30.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

