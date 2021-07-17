Morgan Stanley Increases Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $57.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

