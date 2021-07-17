Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 11,465 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 12,595,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.