Morgan Stanley Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $160.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

NYSE:EGP opened at $173.06 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

