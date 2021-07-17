Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $73.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

