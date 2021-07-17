Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.