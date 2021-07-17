Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

