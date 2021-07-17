Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTXPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

