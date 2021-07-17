Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.01.

MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $123,000. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

