MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MSCI by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $564.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $571.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

