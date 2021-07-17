MSD Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $167,649,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 6,284,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

