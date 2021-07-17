Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 200,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

