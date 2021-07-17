Myriad Genetics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.79 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,379,740. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

