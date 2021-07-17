Myriad (XMY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,712.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $6,712.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,789,610,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

