MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE MYTE opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.