Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $503.32 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00011935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $503.32 million and $13.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,647.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.41 or 0.06011204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.01389470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00380893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00625919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00390399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00295964 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

