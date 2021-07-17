Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $181.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

